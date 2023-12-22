Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who founded company worth over Rs 65000 crore, resigned to join…

Rahul Jaimini is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. During his graduation, was an intern at Virginia Tech and Philips Research. After graduating from IIT, he secured a job at Myntra.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Rahul Jaimini
IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the country right now. Few of these platforms are accessed by millions of users every day. The vision of these IIT graduates have made our lives so much better and it’s very difficult to imagine living without these revolutionary products made by IITians. One such IIT graduate that founded a major company that is worth over Rs 65000 crore, embarked on a different journey after starting one of the biggest startups in the country. He worked at a couple companies before he met the right people with whom he was able to execute his plan and now he is associated with a career accelerator startup. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Rahul Jaimini. His early life details are not widely publicized but his journey is marked by a blend of vision, passion and education.

Rahul Jaimini is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. During his graduation, was an intern at Virginia Tech and Philips Research. After graduating from IIT, he secured a job at Myntra. He partnered with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy to start Swiggy in 2014. The platform began as a small startup in Bengaluru but it quickly grew into one of India's leading food delivery services. Rahul played a crucial role in building the technological infrastructure of Swiggy. 

known for his innovative approach to problem-solving, Rahul helped Swiggy to scale operations across India by adding several innovative features. After almost 6 years in Swiggy, Rahul resigned as CTO to join Pesto Tech, a startup focused on career acceleration. His journey serves as an inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly in the tech and food-tech industries.

