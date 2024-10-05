Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...

Ajay Kumar Gautam, a 2020 batch IAS officer, currently serves as the SDM of Bilari. He believes that success comes from hard work and maintaining a positive attitude, especially during challenging times. "A person can succeed by adhering to these basic principles," he shared, reflecting on his journey to success in 2020. Hailing from a small village in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay completed his early education at a primary school in his hometown.

Ajay is the son of Ramveer Singh, a retired primary school teacher, and grew up in Siddha Nagar, a remote village near Kasganj. His academic journey started in the local government school, and he later finished his intermediate studies at Baba Kedera Singh Vidyalaya in Mathura.

He eventually pursued an engineering degree at IIT Kanpur. During his time there, he felt a strong calling to follow his passion for public service and decided to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Despite clearing the prestigious UPSC exam in 2018 and securing a place in the Indian Police Services (IPS), Ajay remained determined to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He appeared for the UPSC preliminary exam in June 2019, cleared the mains in September, and faced the final interview in March 2020 with unwavering focus. His efforts paid off when he secured AIR 415 in the UPSC exam.

Although the Covid-19 lockdown disrupted his plans for training in Hyderabad, Ajay cherished the extra time he was able to spend with his family.

Ajay credits his success to the unwavering support of his family. His father's dream of seeing him become an IAS or IPS officer, coupled with the lack of successful civil service candidates from their village, motivated Ajay to work tirelessly to achieve this goal. His relentless efforts were aimed at fulfilling his father's aspirations.

The journey, however, was not without its challenges. While preparing for the civil services exam in Delhi, Ajay faced financial constraints due to his family's modest income. He overcame these difficulties by managing his time effectively, staying focused on his studies, and avoiding distractions such as social media.