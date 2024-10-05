Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Meet woman, who failed in four UPSC prelims, missed interview, got panic attack, then finally became...

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...

Ajay is the son of Ramveer Singh, a retired primary school teacher, and grew up in Siddha Nagar, a remote village near Kasganj.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

Meet IIT graduate, who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC exam twice to become...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ajay Kumar Gautam, a 2020 batch IAS officer, currently serves as the SDM of Bilari. He believes that success comes from hard work and maintaining a positive attitude, especially during challenging times. "A person can succeed by adhering to these basic principles," he shared, reflecting on his journey to success in 2020. Hailing from a small village in the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay completed his early education at a primary school in his hometown.

Ajay is the son of Ramveer Singh, a retired primary school teacher, and grew up in Siddha Nagar, a remote village near Kasganj. His academic journey started in the local government school, and he later finished his intermediate studies at Baba Kedera Singh Vidyalaya in Mathura.

He eventually pursued an engineering degree at IIT Kanpur. During his time there, he felt a strong calling to follow his passion for public service and decided to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Despite clearing the prestigious UPSC exam in 2018 and securing a place in the Indian Police Services (IPS), Ajay remained determined to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He appeared for the UPSC preliminary exam in June 2019, cleared the mains in September, and faced the final interview in March 2020 with unwavering focus. His efforts paid off when he secured AIR 415 in the UPSC exam.

Although the Covid-19 lockdown disrupted his plans for training in Hyderabad, Ajay cherished the extra time he was able to spend with his family.

Ajay credits his success to the unwavering support of his family. His father's dream of seeing him become an IAS or IPS officer, coupled with the lack of successful civil service candidates from their village, motivated Ajay to work tirelessly to achieve this goal. His relentless efforts were aimed at fulfilling his father's aspirations.

The journey, however, was not without its challenges. While preparing for the civil services exam in Delhi, Ajay faced financial constraints due to his family's modest income. He overcame these difficulties by managing his time effectively, staying focused on his studies, and avoiding distractions such as social media.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

    Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

    SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

    SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

    Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

    Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

    NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

    NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

    Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

    Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

    Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

    All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

    All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

    10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

    10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

    In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

    In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement