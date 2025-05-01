Garima advises aspirants to prepare for the prelims, mains, and interview together rather than focusing on each stage separately.

India’s passion for cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam has led to many inspiring journeys. Among them is Garima Agrawal, an IIT Hyderabad graduate who cleared the UPSC exam twice. She first became an IPS officer and later achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer by securing All India Rank 40.

Garima hails from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and studied at Saraswati Vidya Mandir. A bright student from the start, she scored 92 percent in Class 10 and 89 percent in Class 12. After cracking the JEE exam, she pursued engineering at IIT Hyderabad and even completed an internship in Germany.

Although she came from a business family, Garima always stayed focused on academics. Inspired by her elder sister Preeti Agrawal, who joined the Indian Postal Service in 2013, she decided to shift her career path and appear for the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

After returning from Germany, Garima prepared for about one and a half years and cleared the 2017 exam. She was selected for the Indian Police Service with a score of 240. While undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Police Academy in Hyderabad, she continued to study with the goal of becoming an IAS officer.

In 2018, Garima gave the exam another try and secured the 40th rank. She finally achieved her dream and currently serves as the Assistant District Magistrate in Telangana.

Garima advises aspirants to prepare for the prelims, mains, and interview together rather than focusing on each stage separately. She believes that similar questions may appear in both prelims and mains, so consistent revision is important. She also stresses the importance of practising answer writing and taking mock tests regularly to improve performance.