Meet IIT graduate who became Harvard’s highest paid dean, close friend of Mukesh Ambani, his salary was Rs…

Nitin Nohria is believed to be a close friend of Mukesh Ambani and the billionaire and his wife Nita Ambani, along with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were recently spotted at the wedding of IIT graduate’s daughter in Udaipur.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Nitin Nohria with Ratan Tata (Image: Harvard Magazine)
IIT graduates are popular across the globe for their genius minds, vision and passion. Few of the biggest companies across the globe rely on IIT graduates to spearhead in the right direction. Not just big corporations, but IIT graduates are also popular among reported education institutions. One of the most prestigious educational institutions across the world, once hired an IIT graduate as a dean and he went on to become the highest paid person with that designation. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Nitin Nohria, who was the tenth dean of Harvard Business School. As per the reports, he is the highest paid dean of Harvard till date with a salary of Rs 6,78,38,100. Nitin Nohria is believed to be a close friend of Mukesh Ambani and the billionaire and his wife Nita Ambani, along with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were recently spotted at the wedding of IIT graduate’s daughter in Udaipur.

Nitin Nohria was born in a Rajasthani family and his father was former chairman of Crompton Greaves in India. Nitin Nohria did his schooling for St. Columba's School in New Delhi and earned a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at the IIT Bombay. He also received an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies before moving to US to get PhD in Management from the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Nitin Nohria served as the tenth dean of Harvard Business School from 2010-2020. He previously served as co-chair of the Leadership Initiative, Senior Associate Dean of Faculty Development, and Head of the Organizational Behavior unit. He is also a former non-executive director of Ratan Tata’s Tata Sons. Nohria is married with two daughters, both of whom attended Harvard College.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

