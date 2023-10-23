Meet IIT graduate with more than Rs 50 crore salary, earns over Rs 15 lakh per day, he is CEO of…

Headlines

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Virat Kohli can’t be called a finisher like Dhoni and Bevan, Gautam Gambhir explains why

Israel drops bombs near schools, mosques in Gaza to target Hamas; death toll crosses 6000

Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Director Prem Raj Soni aims to create global community of talented individuals with Exchange 4 Talent | Exclusive

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Meet India's richest cricketer, much richer than Tendulkar, Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma combined, owns India's largest...

Muslim Bollywood actors who adopted Hindu screen names

Health benefits of Tulsi seeds

Bollywood actors with most filmfare awards

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Watch: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's electrifying moves in Tiger 3's first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam break the internet

Bombay High Court rejects ban on Pakistani artistes in India; can Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atif return to Bollywood now?

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh calls Karan Johar ‘tharki uncle’, watch Deepika Padukone's reaction

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT graduate with more than Rs 50 crore salary, earns over Rs 15 lakh per day, he is CEO of…

Although the engine’s package went down by 21% for FY 2022-23, he still managed to earn Rs 56.4 crore in the last fiscal year. This means the IITian earned Rs 15.4 lakh per day.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

IITs have given us a few of the most popular tech CEOs that are leading a few of the biggest firms across the globe. One such IIT Bombay graduate is currently serving as the CEO of India’s second biggest tech company with a market cap of more than Rs 580000 crore. The IIT alumnus is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. Although the engine’s package went down by 21% for FY 2022-23, he still managed to earn Rs 56.4 crore in the last fiscal year. This means the IITian earned Rs 15.4 lakh per day. The successful IIT graduate we are talking about is Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys. Member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Salil Parekh has around 30 years of experience in the IT services industry with a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing successful acquisitions.

Salil Parekh completed his Aeronautical Engineering from IIT Bombay and went to do his Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University. Before joining Infosys, Parekh was a Partner at Ernst & Young. Since 2000, Salil was a member of the Group Executive Board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of the company's businesses.

In 2022, Infosys increased his salary by a whopping 88 percent. His annual compensation had been Rs 42.50 crore. After the hike, his salary package was Rs 79.75 crore, which is over Rs 21 lakh per day. Salil Parekh took over the lead of Infosys from interim CEO U B Pravin Rao on 2 January 2018.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: Fifties from Pathum Nissanka, Samarawickrama guide Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win vs Netherlands

'I'll respond to this in english as...': Rahul Dravid on ICC's average pitch ratings for World Cup venues

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Match 21

Meet man who bought one of Delhi’s most expensive bungalows for Rs 127 crore, founder of Rs 6750 crore company

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE