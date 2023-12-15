Meet girl who got record-breaking job offer from Microsoft, studied at govt school, her salary is...

This initiative offers complimentary coaching to deserving students. As part of the 2018-20 batch, Kajal initially attended a government school and later joined the Super 100 program to pursue her education in the 11th and 12th grades.

Kajal, a government school student from Haryana, could never have imagined securing a position at Microsoft that too with Rs 31 lakh. Belonging to Indachhoi village in the Tohana region of Fatehabad, Kajal, whose father is a landowner, enrolled in the Super 100 initiative launched by the Haryana government and the education department in 2018.

This initiative offers complimentary coaching to deserving students. As part of the 2018-20 batch, Kajal initially attended a government school and later joined the Super 100 program to pursue her education in the 11th and 12th grades. Additionally, she diligently prepared for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE).

Following her success in the IIT JEE, Kajal secured admission to IIT Bombay in computer science. Her relentless four years of hard work and commitment have garnered recognition at IIT Bombay, leading to a prestigious placement at Microsoft with a package of Rs 31 lakh. Kajal conveyed her gratitude to her teachers at the government school.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar extended congratulations to Kajal in a 20-minute phone call, praising her for setting a commendable example for all girls.

He reassured her father that the government would acknowledge and honour this exceptional young woman who exemplifies the resilience and dedication of government schools.