Meet girl who got record-breaking job offer from Microsoft, studied at govt school, her salary is...

Headlines

Meet IIT graduate who earned Rs 45 crore salary, got fired from his job, acquired Narayana Murthy's...

Meet IAS officer who is also a Bollywood singer, once declined offer to sing for Raj Kapoor’s…

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer who is also a Bollywood singer, once declined offer to sing for Raj Kapoor’s…

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

7 worst foods for diabetics

10 popular teenagers in IPL 2024 auction list

IPL 2024 Auction: See which teenage players are on list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Who is viral girl from Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu? New national crush, Insta following has grown 25 times

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

Shreyas Talpade's wife shares major health update after actor suffers heart attack, requests for privacy

HomeEducation

Education

Meet girl who got record-breaking job offer from Microsoft, studied at govt school, her salary is...

This initiative offers complimentary coaching to deserving students. As part of the 2018-20 batch, Kajal initially attended a government school and later joined the Super 100 program to pursue her education in the 11th and 12th grades.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kajal, a government school student from Haryana, could never have imagined securing a position at Microsoft that too with Rs 31 lakh. Belonging to Indachhoi village in the Tohana region of Fatehabad, Kajal, whose father is a landowner, enrolled in the Super 100 initiative launched by the Haryana government and the education department in 2018. 

This initiative offers complimentary coaching to deserving students. As part of the 2018-20 batch, Kajal initially attended a government school and later joined the Super 100 program to pursue her education in the 11th and 12th grades. Additionally, she diligently prepared for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE).

Following her success in the IIT JEE, Kajal secured admission to IIT Bombay in computer science. Her relentless four years of hard work and commitment have garnered recognition at IIT Bombay, leading to a prestigious placement at Microsoft with a package of Rs 31 lakh. Kajal conveyed her gratitude to her teachers at the government school.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar extended congratulations to Kajal in a 20-minute phone call, praising her for setting a commendable example for all girls. 

He reassured her father that the government would acknowledge and honour this exceptional young woman who exemplifies the resilience and dedication of government schools.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's greatest filmmaker, Oscar winner, married cousin, lived together as teens, kept relationship secret for years

Meet girl who got record-breaking job offer from Microsoft, studied at govt school, her salary is...

Major security breach in Lok Sabha, two persons seen jumping over benches, open tear gas canisters; watch video

'Gross misconduct': TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha, here's what happened

Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Jha burned mobile phones of his associates in attempt to destroy evidence

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE