Meet IIT graduate hired by TCS, he used to get Rs 4.3 crore salary, promoted to CEO with salary of just Rs…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

K Krithivasan
IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest companies in the world right now. These brilliant minds from IITs fetch high paying jobs right after their graduation and are known for their vision and problem solving abilities. IIT graduates get big credit for making India the IT superpower it is today. Along with these IIT alumni, the credit goes to companies like Tata Consultancy Services. For those who are unaware, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the biggest and most valuable IT company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 13,78,000 crore. TCS has earned recognition from leaders of the industry for handling clients and employees all over the globe. To steer the company in the right direction, TCS believed in an IIT graduate who led the company when it was hit by a scandal. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is K Krithivasan. Krithivasan is the CEO and managing director of TCS. Krithivasan has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a master’s degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur. 

Krithivasan's journey at TCS  didn’t have a smooth start. When the engineer was appointed as the CEO, a jobs scandal surfaced in the IT major but Krithivasan was able to lead the company out of it. He iis among the highest paid IT executives in the country. As per a report by Times Now, Krithivasan’s basic salary currently stands at Rs 10 lakh per month or Rs 1.2 crore a year. The CEO’s salary can go up to Rs 16 lakh per month or nearly Rs 1.90 crore. A report by News18 reveals that his salary in 2018-19 was Rs 4.3 crore.

In FY23, TCS generated US $27.9 billion in revenues with over 600,000 associates across 50 countries. In his prior role, Krithi was the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group and played a key role in building deep customer relationships and mindshare as well as market positioning across geographies. He has been with TCS for over 3 decades helping customers with their growth and transformation journeys and technology strategies.

