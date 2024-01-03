Headlines

Meet IIT graduate hired by IBM 33 years ago, he now earns over Rs 37 lakh per day, his salary package is Rs…

IIT graduate Arvind Krishna landed a job at IBM in 1990 and over the years he held various positions at the tech company.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna
IIT graduates are spearheading few of the most valuable companies in the world. These IIT graduates hired by big multinational giants, especially big techs, are paid a handsome salary for the work that they do. IIT graduates are few of the highest paid CEOs in the world. One such IIT graduate who was hired by one of the biggest tech companies in the world 33 years ago, is now leading that company. The IIT alumnus was appointed as the CEO by International Business Machines (IBM) in 2020. For those who are unaware, IBM currently has a market cap of more than Rs 12 lakh crore. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM.

Krishna landed a job at IBM in 1990 and over the years he held various positions at the tech company. When he was elected as the CEO of IBM, he was senior vice president of the company. With 15 patents co-authored to his name, Arvind Krishna has been a key asset for the organisation. He also led the acquisition of the company called Red Hat for 34 billion dollars.

Arvind Krishna is son of an India Army officer. Born in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, he was part of a Telugu-speaking family. His mother, Aarathi Krishna, worked for the welfare of Army widows. Before graduating from IIT Kanpur, he did his schooling from Tamil Nadu and Dehradun. He moved to the US after graduation for his PhD in electrical engineering.

Last year, Arvind Krishna earned an yearly compensation of 16.5 million dollars. This is equal to around Rs 135 crore. This means that he was paid around Rs 37 lakh per day. A year before that, the CEO had earned 17.5 million dollars. His yearly salary was 1.5 million dollars. 8.9 million dollars were his stock awards and he received 2 million dollars as stock options.

