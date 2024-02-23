Meet IIT graduate, founded company worth over Rs 650000000000, left to get a job as…

Rahul Jaimini is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. During his graduation, was an intern at Virginia Tech and Philips Research. After graduating from IIT, he secured a job at Myntra.

IIT graduates are currently spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world. IIT graduates secure high-paying jobs right after their graduation, however there's a big percentage of IIT alumni who have vision for their own company and they pursue that path. Right now, there are a wide range of innovative companies started by IIT graduates that make our lives easy. It’s hard to dream of a life without these revolutionary ideas. One such IIT graduate followed his passion with the right people and came up with a service which helped him to find one of the biggest startups in the country that is currently worth more than Rs 65000 crore. Surprisingly, after establishing such a massive company, the IIT graduate went on a different path to push his innovative problem-solving abilities. His early life details are not widely publicized but his journey is marked by a blend of vision, passion and education. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Rahul Jaimini, well-known as co-founder of Swiggy.

He partnered with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy to start Swiggy in 2014. The platform began as a small startup in Bengaluru but it quickly grew into one of India's leading food delivery services. Rahul played a crucial role in building the technological infrastructure of Swiggy.

Known for his innovative approach to problem-solving, Rahul helped Swiggy to scale operations across India by adding several innovative features. After almost 6 years in Swiggy, Rahul resigned as CTO to join Pesto Tech, a startup focused on career acceleration. His journey serves as an inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly in the tech and food-tech industries.