Meet IIT graduate, founded company worth over Rs 650000000000, left to get a job as…

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

America's Odysseus spacecraft makes first commercial moon landing in history

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

This Indian King was first to launch surgical strike 1000 years ago, he was ruler of...

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth Rs 12000 crore to Varanasi today

America's Odysseus spacecraft makes first commercial moon landing in history

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

Farmers' Protest LIVE Update: Farmers to observe 'Black Friday' today; to hold tractor march on Feb 26

High cholesterol: 5 home remedies to lower bad cholesterol levels

Health benefits of breathing exercises

Inside photos of Gauri Khan's first restaurant Torii with captivating decor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra ever in relationship? Actor’s friend Vivek Vaswani says, ‘he had to…’

Trisha files defamation suit against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for causing mental agony, demands unconditional apology

Esha Deol shares first photo after separation with Bharat Takhtani, adds cryptic note: 'No matter how...'

Meet IIT graduate, founded company worth over Rs 650000000000, left to get a job as…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

IIT graduates are currently spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world. IIT graduates secure high-paying jobs right after their graduation, however there's a big percentage of IIT alumni who have vision for their own company and they pursue that path. Right now, there are a wide range of innovative companies started by IIT graduates that make our lives easy. It’s hard to dream of a life without these revolutionary ideas. One such IIT graduate followed his passion with the right people and came up with a service which helped him to find one of the biggest startups in the country that is currently worth more than Rs 65000 crore. Surprisingly, after establishing such a massive company, the IIT graduate went on a different path to push his innovative problem-solving abilities. His early life details are not widely publicized but his journey is marked by a blend of vision, passion and education. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Rahul Jaimini, well-known as co-founder of Swiggy.

Rahul Jaimini is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. During his graduation, was an intern at Virginia Tech and Philips Research. After graduating from IIT, he secured a job at Myntra. He worked at a couple companies before he met the right people with whom he was able to execute his plan.

He partnered with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy to start Swiggy in 2014. The platform began as a small startup in Bengaluru but it quickly grew into one of India's leading food delivery services. Rahul played a crucial role in building the technological infrastructure of Swiggy. 

Known for his innovative approach to problem-solving, Rahul helped Swiggy to scale operations across India by adding several innovative features. After almost 6 years in Swiggy, Rahul resigned as CTO to join Pesto Tech, a startup focused on career acceleration. His journey serves as an inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly in the tech and food-tech industries.

