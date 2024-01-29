Twitter
Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Vishal Narwade first became an IPS officer by passing UPSC 2016. After this, he became an IAS officer by clearing UPSC 2019. After years of hard work, this time he secured 91st rank in his sixth attempt.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 12:37 AM IST

Becoming an IAS, IPS officer is aspirational for thousands of people in this country. Every year, students in large numbers will appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, but only a few hundred manage to clear the exam and fulfill their dream of joining civil services. Sometimes despite the sheer determination and hard work that a student puts in, still doesn't manage to clear one of the toughest exams in India and eventually loses hope of achieving the prestigious post. Whereas some don’t give up and with persistence finally manage to crack the UPSC exam to become IAS, IPS officers. Here’s the inspiring journey of IAS Vishal Narwade who not once or twice but failed five times in a row in the UPSC exam. 

Narwade who hails from the Latur district of Maharashtra, decided to join civil services while pursuing his B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Jabalpur IIT. However, his dream of serving the country by becoming an IAS officer was not fulfilled easily.

Despite experiencing five consecutive failed attempts, he worked extremely hard to achieve the post of IAS. First, he became an IPS officer by passing UPSC 2016. After this, he became an IAS officer by clearing  UPSC 2019. After years of hard work, this time he secured 91st rank in his sixth attempt. 

IAS Vishal Narwade is an inspiration for millions out there who surrendered their dream of becoming IAS officers after failing in their first or second attempts.

Narwade advises UPSC aspirants not to compare themselves with anyone else. He believes that everyone's abilities are different. The key, he emphasizes, lies in believing in oneself and relentlessly marching towards achieving the set goals with available resources. Apart from this, one important thing is that aspirants should not change their sources again and again. Preparation will not be possible if books are changed every now and then.

 

 

 

 

