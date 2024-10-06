Twitter
Education

Meet IIT drop out, who cracked JEE twice, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, then resigned due to...

Gaurav Kaushal’s story proves that true success isn’t about conforming to societal expectations but about seeking personal fulfillment.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

In a world where success is often defined by titles and achievements, Gaurav Kaushal's journey challenges that narrative. An IIT dropout, a BITS Pilani escapee, and ultimately a UPSC AIR 38 topper, his life has been marked by unexpected decisions. However, the most surprising twist came after 12 years of service as an IAS officer, when he chose to resign. The question remains: why would someone who seemed to have it all walk away?

Born and raised in Panchkula, Haryana, Gaurav's academic path was nothing short of remarkable. A bright student, he secured admission to IIT Delhi after excelling in the IIT-JEE exams. But soon, he realized that this was not the journey he wanted to pursue. He left IIT and enrolled in BITS Pilani for a BTech in Computer Science, only to leave again, finally completing his degree at Punjab Engineering College.

Driven by a desire for greater challenges, Gaurav set his sights on the UPSC exams and achieved an impressive AIR 38 in 2012. He was appointed to the Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES), managing military land across the country. Despite serving with distinction for 12 years, something still felt incomplete.

In a move that surprised many, Gaurav resigned from his prestigious IAS position. His reason? To guide and mentor the next generation of UPSC aspirants. Today, he runs a successful mentorship program, reaching thousands through his YouTube channel and the Gaurav Kaushal App, offering personalized guidance to help others achieve their dreams.

Gaurav Kaushal’s story proves that true success isn’t about conforming to societal expectations but about seeking personal fulfillment. He left behind a stable career to pursue his true passion—a choice that, for him, was worth every risk.

