Meet IIT Bombay graduate who became a saint after completing his studies due to...

Every year lakhs of students across India begin their preparation of becoming an engineer after completing their class 12 exams. Many of these students dream of getting admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by clearing the IIT JEE exam. IIT is regarded among the best engineering colleges in India with IIT JEE considered one of the toughest entrance exams.

After studying at the reputed IIT, many students get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after graduating from IIT.

We are talking about Madhu Pandit Dasa who was born as Madhusudhan S in Trivandrum in India. Madhu Pandit Dasa, a passionate science student, completed his M.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay. But, Madhu Pandit Dasa in search of the ultimate path of absolute truth, after completing his studies at IIT Bombay, decided to dedicate his life to serving the mission of His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

As of now, Madhu Pandit Dasa is not only a renowned spiritual leader but is also the President of ISKCON Bangalore. He is also the Founder and Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation which has one vision - "No child in India shall be deprived of education because of hunger”.

The Government of India has conferred upon him the prestigious Padma Shri Award. He is also the Chairman of Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, the upcoming iconic cultural and heritage complex in Vrindavan.

