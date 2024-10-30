His journey toward financial independence began in earnest when he realised that with disciplined saving and smart investments, he could accumulate enough wealth to retire comfortably.

Daniel George first considered early retirement at the age of 24, shortly after landing a lucrative job at Google X with a compensation package of $265,000 per year. Recognising the financial potential of his new position, the IIT-Bombay alumnus began to strategize for his future.



His journey toward financial independence began in earnest when he realized that with disciplined saving and smart investments, he could accumulate enough wealth to retire comfortably. George took a proactive approach to his finances, learning about optimizing retirement accounts to minimize tax liabilities and focusing on substantial investments in tech stocks like Google, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesla.



Living frugally was key to his strategy; he managed to keep his expenses under 10% of his income by walking or biking to work, sharing an apartment with friends, and enjoying the free meals provided at Google. This minimalist lifestyle allowed him to funnel significant portions of his earnings into investments, enabling his wealth to grow exponentially over time.



By 2020, George had amassed enough wealth to consider retiring and moving back to India if he chose. However, after meeting his future wife—also an AI scientist at Google—he decided to stay in the U.S. and continue building his financial portfolio. His commitment to prudent financial planning ultimately led him to co-found ThirdEar AI at the age of 29, allowing him the freedom to pursue entrepreneurial ventures without the pressure of needing a salary.



George's story serves as an inspiring example of how strategic financial planning and disciplined saving can empower individuals to achieve their dreams of early retirement and pursue their passions.