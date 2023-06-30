Meet IIT alumnus from Rajasthan who quit Rs 36 lakh salary to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 135

Reading success stories of UPSC Civil Services Exam candidates is one of the many things that inspire people who want to take it up in the future, Today, we will tell you all about one such man, 25-year-old Robin Bansal from an unknown town in Rajasthan’s Sangrur district who, through his courage, grit and perseverance, passed the Union Public Service Commission CSE.

Robin Bansal was adamant about clearing the Union Public Service Commission CSE, it was not only a necessity but also a passion. Robin Bansal came from humble beginnings being the son of an Economics lecturer father and a homemaker mother. Robin Bansal, hailing from Lehra, cracked the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) to bag admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi after his schooling. After completing BTech, Robin Bansal got a lucrative job with a hefty package of Rs 36 lakh per annum at a private company.

However, Robin’s aim was not corporate success but serving the public.

Robin Bansal chose to quit the job just a year later and dived into his UPSC CSE preparations. His first failed attempt was in 2019. After that Robin did not taste success for two more attempts in 2020 and 2021. But 2022 was different, as Robin says he was confident of his preparation.

While he had earlier taken support from coaching centres, it eventually came down to self-study which Robin says played a key role. The man from Lehra finally achieved success in the tough examination by securing an All-India Rank of 135 as results were announced.

Robin now wants to join the Indian Police Services as a well-respected IPS officer.

READ | Meet Indian woman who left teacher's job, started own business, now has net worth of Rs 4,550 crore