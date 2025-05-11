Alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofia Quraishi, foreign secretary Vikram Misri addressed media briefings, giving regular updates about the military operation carried out by the Indian armed forces.

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', successfully destroying nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). As the country's one of the most significannt military operations was underway, foreign secretary Vikram Misri stayed in spotlight.

Do you know that a significant aspect of Misri's academic career has Jharkhand connection? Let's get to know about it further.

Who is Vikram Misri?

Born in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in 1964, Vikram Misri pursued his schooling from Srinagar, Udhampur and Gwalior respectively. He later enrolled in Delhi University's Hindu College to pursue his graduation in Political Science.

Later in 1987, Misri studied management from Jharkhand's Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI). After this, he went to work with ad agencies for around three years.

Misri's career as an Indian Foreign Officer

It was in 1989 when Vikram Misri was selected as an Indian Foreign Officer (IFS). He went on to work at Indian embassies based in Washington DC, Islamabad, Beijing and more. Pertinent to note that he has also served as Personal Assistant to three Prime Ministers - IK Gujral, Dr Manmohan Singh and current PM Narendra Modi.