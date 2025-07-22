Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 21 with AIR..., but did not become IAS, IPS due to..., currently she is working in...

Emiway Bantai falls from moving SUV after stunt goes terribly wrong during song shoot, shocking video goes viral: Watch
EDUCATION
Her preparation for the UPSC began during her undergraduate studies, where she established a solid base by extensively studying NCERT textbooks and other materials to build foundational knowledge.
The UPSC exam, known for its difficulty, sees every year lakh of students competing not with others but with themselves to become a civil servants, with success often coming after multiple tries. The coveted IAS position draws intense competition, given the limited openings.
Even after passing the exams and securing an IAS role, some find their initial aspirations unmet. A prime example is Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vidushi Singh, who created a record by clearing the UPSC at the young age of 21.
Hailing from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, but born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Vidushi Singh's academic journey include a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce, completed in 2021, as per her LinkedIn profile.
At the age of 21, Vidushi successfully cracked the UPSC examination, in her first attempt without the assistance of any formal coaching. Her preparation for the UPSC began during her undergraduate studies, where she established a solid base by extensively studying NCERT textbooks and other materials to build foundational knowledge. Additionally, she participated in a significant number of test series and mock examinations.
While many UPSC aspirants aspire to become Indian Administrative Officers (IAS), Vidushi made the choice to decline the IAS position, opting instead for the IFS. This decision reflects her willingness to deviate from the typical path and pursue a career that better aligns with her long-term objectives and passions.
Vidushi Singh achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 13th in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination. She accumulated a total of 1039 marks, with 855 in the written examination and 184 in the personality test, which is the interview round. Her optional subject was economics.
Despite her high rank, Vidushi chose the IFS over IAS or IPS. In a media interview, she shared that she selected this service to fulfill her grandparents’ aspiration for her to become an Indian Foreign Service officer and serve India internationally. She is currently working as Third Secretary (LT) for Embassy of India, Paris.
The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) is a highly esteemed service in India, managing the nation’s external affairs, diplomatic ties, and international representation. IFS officers serve in Indian embassies and consulates worldwide.
IFS Vidushi Singh's journey underscores the significance of dreams supported by dedication and self-confidence. She showcases that with the correct mindset, any dream is achievable, regardless of age.