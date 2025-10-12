Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt without any coaching, but did not became IAS officer due to...

She obtained a BA Honors (Economics) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 2021. She began her UPSC preparation in 2020 while pursuing her graduation. Read here to know more about her UPSC journey.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story about IFS Vidushi Singh, who cracked UPSC exam at the age of 21. Let's know more bout her.

Who is IFS Vidushi Singh?

Born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Singh graduated from Delhi University. She obtained a BA Honors (Economics) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 2021. She began her UPSC preparation in 2020 while pursuing her graduation and remarkably did not undertake any coaching for the civil services exam.

IFS Vidushi Singh's UPSC journey

Vidushi's success can be attributed to her hard work and determination. She started preparing for the UPSC exam by studying NCERT and other basic textbooks. She did not join any coaching classes and instead relied on self-study. From June 2021 to December 2021, she participated in multiple test series and mock exams, which helped her fine-tune her preparation. Her optional subject was Economics, and she scored 184 marks in the interview round.

Achieving success at a young age

Vidushi's achievement is all the more impressive considering her young age. She is an example of how with the right approach and dedication, one can achieve success at a young age. Despite securing a good rank, Vidushi chose to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) instead of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). In an interview, she revealed that her grandparents had always dreamed of her becoming an IFS officer.

Importance of self-study

She credited her success to the numerous test series and mock tests she took during her preparation. According to her, self-study is the key to success in the UPSC exam, and she did not take any external help from coaching classes. Her story is an inspiration to many young aspirants who are preparing for the UPSC exam.

UPSC Mains result awaits

