Meet IFS Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam in her first attempt at 23, know her success story

Tamali Saha, from West Bengal, broke records by passing the extremely difficult Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) test on her first try.

The Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, is one of the most competitive and challenging tests in the nation. Securing a good rank is highly important in order to be considered for an administrative position in the Indian government.

Let’s look at one such UPSC success story, Tamale Saha, from West Bengal, who studied her way to pass the examination on her first attempt.

The highly accomplished 23-year-old Tamali Saha broke records by passing the extremely difficult Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) test on her first try. Her incredible success story inspires hopefuls across the country by showing that everything is possible with the correct approach, perseverance, and unshakable dedication.

She went to school in her homeland of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, before relocating to Kolkata to pursue her undergraduate degree in zoology at Kolkata University.

She was unwavering in her goal to pass the UPSC exam during her college years. In 2020, her steadfast commitment to her objective was rewarded as she passed the UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination on her first try. She received a highly sought-after appointment as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and was stationed in her native West Bengal.

Tamali Saha's accomplishments have motivated many aspirants who aspire to hold prominent positions and work as civil servants, in addition to providing pride to her family, friends, and community.

Her story serves as a shining example of how one's age or the challenges they have overcome do not define their career—rather, it is their accomplishments and enthusiasm that inspire them to turn their goals into reality.