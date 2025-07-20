Meet woman, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt with AIR..., now posted as IFS officer in...

Meet IFS Tamali Saha (Indian Forest Service), who cracked UPSC examination at the age of 23 in her first attempt. She hails from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IFS Tamali Saha (Indian Forest Service), who cracked UPSC examination at the age of 23 in her first attempt.

Tamali Saha hails from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. She completed her schooling from her hometown. She has always excelled in her studies. Tamali Saha later moved to Kolkata for her graduation. She pursued a degree in Zoology from Univeristy of Kolkata. During her college years, Tamali was inclined towards civil services and started preparing for UPSC exam, which is one of the most difficult examination in India.

IFS Tamali Saha UPSC Preparations

Tamali Saha started preparing for UPSC examination in her college, she gradually built a strong foundation in current affair, general studies and environmental science. Right after her graduation, Tamali appeared fro the UPSC IFS examination in 2020. And with hardwork, she cleared the examination in her first attempt at the age of 23. She scured an impressive All India rank (AIR 94), becoming an IFS officer. IFS Tamali Saha was allotted teh West Bengal cadre