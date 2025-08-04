Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam four times, got AIR 31 but did not become IAS, IPS officer due to…, currently working as…

Shreya completed her graduation from Delhi University (DU). She then pursued post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Let's know more about her UPSC journey.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the country. Thousands of candidates dream of clearing this exam and becoming a government officer, but only a few have the passion and dedication to achieve their goal. Very few candidates have the courage to keep trying despite repeated failures. However, there exists a select group of exceptionally talented people who manage to clear the UPSC CSE multiple times. Their motivations vary, including the desire to improve upon their previous rank or to secure their preferred cadre.

One such exceptional individual is IFS Shreya Tyagi, a brilliant young woman who has successfully cracked the UPSC exam not once, but an impressive four times. Each time, she not only cleared the exam but also significantly improved her previous rank. Her remarkable journey culminated in her achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 31. Despite this outstanding accomplishment, she made the decision to decline the coveted IAS cadre, as her ultimate goal was to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Who is IFS Shreya Tyagi?

Shreya Tyagi, a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, is an inspiration to thousands of UPSC aspirants. Her father, Sudhir Kumar Tyagi, is an officer at the State Bank of India (SBI). Shreya was an excellent student from childhood as she scored 90 percent marks in high school and 'A' grade in intermediate. Shreya completed her graduation from Delhi University (DU). She then pursued post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

IFS Shreya Tyagi's UPSC journey

After completing her post-graduation, Shreya started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She worked hard day and night to achieve her goal. In 2021, Shreya appeared for her first UPSC CSE attempt. She secured 4th rank in the reserve list and got selected for Commerce Services. In 2022, Shreya attempted the UPSC CSE for the second time. She secured 319th rank and got selected for the Indian Defence Accounts Service.

Why Shreya Tyagi did not become IAS offier depise securing AIR 31?

In 2023, Shreya attempted the UPSC CSE for the third time. She secured 123rd rank and got selected for the Department of Personnel & Training. Shreya's dream was to become an IFS officer, therefore, she attempted the UPSC CSE for the fourth time and this time she secured All India Rank (AIR) 31. Finally, Shreya achieved her dream and got selected for the IFS. Shreya was reportedly offered the coveted IAS service but to fulfil her childhood dream she chose to become IFS officer instead.

IFS Shreya Tyagi's success mantra

During an interview, IFS Shreya Tyagi shared insights into her preparation strategy, revealing that she dedicated approximately 8-9 hours each day to studying. However, she also emphasised the importance of taking time to relax, recognisng that it enhanced her concentration and overall performance. To manage stress effectively, Shreya incorporated hobbies such as cooking and traveling into her routine. This approach allowed her to maintain a balanced lifestyle while tackling the demanding syllabus.

Furthermore, Shreya highlighted her reliance on mock tests as a crucial tool for assessing her preparation level for the UPSC CSE. These tests enabled her to pinpoint areas where she needed to improve, allowing her to focus her efforts on strengthening her weaker points.

Shreya's journey is a testament to the fact that persistence and hard work pay off. She attempted the UPSC CSE four times and got selected for different services each time, finally achieving her dream of becoming an IFS officer.