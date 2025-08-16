Meet woman, DU-JNU grad, who cleared UPSC exam not once but four times with AIR..., left IAS for..., she is from...

Meet IFS Shreya Tyagi, who achieved her dream of becoming an Indian Foreign service officer by cracking UPSC examinations not once, but four times. But how did she cracked UPSC four times in a row?

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IFS Shreya Tyagi, who achieved her dream of becoming an Indian Foreign service officer by cracking UPSC examinations not once, but four times. While many struggle to crack UPSC in one attempt, IFS Shreya cracked UPSC four times in a row to improve her rank and position.

Meet IFS Shreya Tyagi

Shreya Tyagi hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling from her hometown and scored 90 per cent in high school and an ‘A’ grade in intermediate. Later for her graduation, she moved to delhi. She graduated in BA (Hons) Political science from Delhi University and completed her post-graduation in International relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

IFS Shreya Tyagi UPSC Journey

Shreya Tygi was a bright student and wanted to prepare for civil services examinations. After her post-graduation from esteemed university, she started her preparations. She studied for 8-9 hours daily and gave numerous mocks. In 2021, she appeared for her first attempt and resulted in a fourth rank in the reserve list. She was selected in the Commerce Service. In 2022, she again gave an attempt and secured the All India 319th rank and was selected for the Indian Defence Accounts Service. However, she was still not satisfied and reappeared. In her third attempt in 2023, she improved her rank to 123rd and getting selected for the Department of Personnel and Training. But, she was still not satisfied ans rappeared. Finally in 2024, she secured All India Rank 31 in her fourth attempt, securing her place in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). It was Shreya's dream to become an IFS officer.