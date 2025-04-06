Cracking UPSC Civil Service Exam is no easy job, given the level of competition, vast syllabus and multi-stage test. However, there are a ton of examples before us that teach us the value of hard work and dedication.

Cracking UPSC Civil Service Exam is no easy job, given the level of competition, vast syllabus and multi-stage test. However, there are a ton of examples before us that teach us the value of hard work and dedication.

One such name is that of IFS officer Abhimanyu Gahlaut who balanced his UPSC preparations with a full-time job and cracked the exam on his very first attempt, clinching an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 38.

Who is Abhimanyu Gahlaut?

Hailing from Haryana, Abhimanyu Gahlaut's father is a retired sub-divisional engineer with the Haryana government while his mother worked as a headmistress at an elementary school. Gahlaut pursued his graduation in Economics from renowned Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University.

Later, he went on to complete his M.Phil in Economics from the University of Cambridge. Gahlaut worked as an Economist for the Rwanda government’s Ministry of Finance. He also served as a Country Economist at the London School of Economics.

Even though he enjoyed his job as an economist, he wanted to do something which would keep him connected to his roots in India. Therefore, he decided to prepare for UPSC CSE. Alongside his full-time job, he prepared for the test whole-heartedly, finally clearing it with AIR 38 on very first attempt in 2015.