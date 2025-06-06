When we are truly passionate about achieving something, nothing can stop us. This is not just a saying: it has been proven time and again by exemplary individuals. One such example is of IFS officer Shreya Tyagi.

When we are truly passionate about achieving something, nothing can stop us. This is not just a saying: it has been proven time and again by exemplary individuals. One such example is of Shreya Tyagi, who cleared the coveted UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam as many as four times but did not stop until she got what she had always dreamed of. Read on to know her success story.

Studied at top universities

Shreya was born in Delhi and grew up in various cities due to the demands of her father's job. Shreya, who spent some of her school years in Bahrain and also completed her Class 12 there, pursued her higher education in Political Science and International Relations from top universities in the capital city.

Dream come true

Soon after her schooling, Shreya started preparing for the prestigious UPSC exam. Over the years, she cracked the exam a number times, getting selected for service branches such as the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), Indian Trade Service (ITS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS). But her eyes were set on a singular goal: to become an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. So, she sat for her sixth attempt to realise her yearslong dream.

In the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2024 attempt, Shreya made her dream come true as she secured an exceptional all-India rank (AIR) of 31.

Preparation tips

In an interaction with Indian Masterminds, Shreya shared some of her preparation tips. She said she divided her goals into smaller, daily targets to avoid getting overwhelmed. "It was more like - I need to finish today’s targets. That made the pressure disappear," she told the publication.

Shreya studied around eight hours every day but also took out time for herself. "Whether it was cooking my breakfast or going for a run in the evening, those moments helped me stay grounded," she stated.