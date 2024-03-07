Meet IFS officer, who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, took 3-year gap, now posted in...

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Pujya Priyadarshini faced numerous setbacks in her pursuit of success in the UPSC exams. Despite failing thrice and contemplating quitting, the unwavering support of her family encouraged her to give it another try. Her journey embodies the adage that every success story is also a tale of great adversity.

Initially, Priyadarshini's dreams of becoming an IAS officer seemed out of reach as she struggled through failures. After completing her B.Com in Delhi, she pursued a post-graduation in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York. During this time, she juggled her studies with work commitments, all the while preparing diligently for the UPSC exams.

Her first attempt in 2013 ended in disappointment, followed by another failed attempt in 2016, despite reaching the interview stage. Undeterred by these setbacks, she resolved to persevere. However, 2017 brought further disappointment when she narrowly missed success in the preliminary examination, leading her to consider giving up on her UPSC aspirations altogether.

Yet, it was the unwavering support and encouragement from her family that reignited her determination. Bolstered by their belief in her abilities, Priyadarshini summoned the courage to make one final attempt.

Her persistence paid off when she secured an impressive All India Rank 11 in the 2018 UPSC exam, finally realizing her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Reflecting on her journey, Priyadarshini offers valuable advice to fellow aspirants. She emphasizes the importance of hard work, patience, and resilience in the face of failure. Her message is clear: setbacks are not roadblocks but growth opportunities. With dedication and perseverance, success in the UPSC exams is attainable for anyone willing to put in the effort.