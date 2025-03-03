Cracking UPSC Civil Service Examination is no easy job, requiring relentless hard work and dedication. However, there are thousands of aspirants, who achieve remarkable success in the exam and set benchmarks for everyone.

One such name is that of IFS officer Anisha Tomar, who cracked the exam on her third attempt, despite dealing with her own set of struggles and hardships. Let's get to know more about her journey.

Who is Anisha Tomar?

Since an early age, Anisha possessed a strong passion for learning, which laid the foundation for her future. Having pursued her engineering from Punjab University, she went on to prepare for UPSC CSE.

In 2016, Tomar kickstarted her UPSC preparations by organising study materials according to the syllabus. She prepared a study scheduled, following it on an everyday basis. On her first attempt, she missed the chance by a narrow margin.

However, the setback did not dishearten her, rather made her more determined to achieve the goals. In 2018, she again started preparing for the UPSC exam. This time, she discovered that she was diagnosed with Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH)- a kind of brain disease.

Despite the hurdle, she didn't think of giving up once. Alongside her medications and tests, she appeared for the UPSC exam for a third time in 2020, clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 94.

After her remarkable success, Tomar chose to become an IFS officer.