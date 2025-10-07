Meet woman, who is no less than any model, once quit social media to crack UPSC exams, became IFS officer with AIR...

She completed her schooling at Uttrakhand's Nainital and pursued Engineering at a college in Haryana. Her UPSC journey is quite unique. Read below to know about it.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Toady, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IFS Geetika Tamta, who left her social life to crack UPSC exam.

Early life and eduction

IFS Officer Geetika Tamta hails from Uttarakhand's Oithoragarh district. She completed her schooling at Uttrakhand's Nainital and pursued Engineering at a college in Haryana. Her UPSC journey is quite unique. Read below to know about it.

IFS Geetika Tamta's New Year's Resolution

It was during the New Year celebrations of 2021 in Mukteshwar that Geetika made a resolution to study hard and crack the UPSC examination. She followed her resolution for some time but soon got distracted by social media. Realising that she was moving away from her goal, Geetika took a bold step and deleted all her social media accounts on January 15, 2021. This decision marked a turning point.

After deleting her social media accounts, Geetika increased her study time and focused on her goal. She would often study for long hours, determined to crack the UPSC examination. However, she faced another challenge when her family members would invite her to social events and festivals, which would distract her from her studies. Despite these challenges, Geetika remained committed to her goal and found ways to manage her time effectively.

IFS Geetika's prepartion for the Mains exam

Geetika's hard work paid off when she cleared the UPSC prelims in October 2021. After passing the prelims, she started preparing for the mains exam, organizing her timings to concentrate better on her studies. Her family issues continued to pose a challenge, but she remained focused on her goal. In January 2022, her family moved to Dehradun, and Geetika came back to Delhi to prepare for the mains exam.

Cracking the UPSC interview

After taking the main exam in Delhi, Geetika went back to Dehradun and started preparing for the UPSC interview. She participated in many mock interviews to prepare herself for the final round. Her hard work and determination paid off when the UPSC results were announced on May 30, 2022, and she secured the 239th rank.

IFS Geetika made comeback on social media

Geetika's success in the UPSC examination marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life. She was appointed as an IFS officer and has since been making headlines for her achievements. She recently participated in the G20 Summit, representing India on a global platform. Geetika is also active on social media, where she shares her experiences and insights with her followers. Her Instagram account has gained over 94k followers, who look up to her for inspiration and guidance.

Overcoming challenges

Throughout her journey, Geetika faced many challenges, including family issues and the Covid-19 pandemic. However, she remained focused on her goal and found ways to overcome these challenges.