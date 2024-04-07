Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, husband and brother both are IAS officers, her rank was…

Aarushi’s younger brother Arnav Mishra is an IAS officer, who is posted as Deputy Collector in Uttar Pradesh. While, she is married to IAS Charchit Gaur, who is the Vice Chairman in Agra Development Authority.

Some people belong to families which are full of genius with each one achieving exceptional success with their hard work and determination. One such inspiring story is of IFS Arushi Mishra, an officer in the Indian Forest Service and is currently posted as the Deputy DFO in Agra Forest Department.

Born on January 31, 1991, in Prayagraj, Arushi's father Ajay Mishra is a senior advocate and her mother Nita Mishra is a lecturer.

Arushi’s IAS journey is rooted in her childhood aspirations. She finished her schooling in Raebareli and then graduated with a B.Tech degree from IIT Roorkee in the year 2014. Thereafter, Aarushi began preparing for the UPSC exam through coaching.

After her initial failed attempt, she began teaching in a coaching class. Then in 2018, she secured second rank in the Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS) of the UPSC exam 2018. She also cracked the UPSC exam and was allotted the post of IRS with 229th rank. Simultaneously, in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination (UPPCS Exam), she secured 16th rank and the post of DSP.

Besides her professional life, Arushi’s personal life is also in the limelight. She married IAS Charchit Gaur in November 2021. Also, Aarushi is very famous on social media and has about 30,000 followers on Instagram.