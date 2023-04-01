Meet IFS Arushi Mishra, IIT Roorkee alumni who cleared UPSC exam; shares tips for aspirants | Photo: Instagram

Top positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS are assigned once you pass the UPSC. Millions of aspirant candidates are currently putting in a lot of work to clear the UPSC preliminary exams 2023 in May. This IFS officer Arushi Mishra's success story will serve as inspiration for UPSC exam candidates.

Who is IFS Arushi Mishra?

Arushi Mishra, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, was born on January 31, 1991. Her mother Nita Mishra teaches, while her father Ajay Mishra is a senior lawyer. Arnav Mishra, Arushi's younger brother, is a Deputy Collector in the state of Uttar Pradesh. IFS Arushi Mishra's partner, IAS Charchit Gaur, is the Vice Chairperson of the Agra Development Authority. At the Agra Forest Department, IFS Arushi Mishra serves as the deputy DFO.

IFS Arushi Mishra graduated from Raebareli High School in Uttar Pradesh. In the Class 10 ICSE board test, she received a 95.14 percent grade, while in the Class 12 CBSE board exam, she received a 91.2 percent grade. In 2014, she received her B.Tech degree from IIT Roorkee. IFS Mishra began studying for the UPSC test after finishing her B.Tech.

IFS Arushi Mishra once attended coaching sessions to get ready for the UPSC test. She had gathered study materials and subject-specific test series. For better exam preparation, she also took numerous practise exams. She began instructing in a coaching class after her first failed effort at the UPSC exam.

At the 2018 Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS) of the UPSC test, IFS Arushi Mishra received the second-best score. She had previously received the IRS position after placing 229th in the UPSC exam. She also received the position of DSP after placing 16th in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination (UPPCS Test). She found this path to be difficult, but she never lost her spirit, and after each setback, she tried harder.

Special tips for the candidates preparing for the UPSC exam 2023 by IFS officer Arushi Mishra

Create your study schedule by studying the techniques used by UPSC toppers. Make notes using the website's study materials and informative YouTube videos. Exercise and meditate for 30 minutes each day to improve concentration. Provide as many mock tests as you can.

IFS Arushi Mishra's husband

In November 2021, IFS Arushi Mishra tied knot with IAS Charchit Gaur. IAS Prakash Gaur is a 2016-class officer. He received his degree from IIT Delhi. Both of them had been in long-term relationships. They helped one other as friends and role models as they studied for the UPSC exam.