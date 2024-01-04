Headlines

Education

Meet IFS officer Apala Mishra, doctor who left practice for UPSC, cracked exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

IFS Apala Mishra gave up on her career of dentistry to crack the UPSC exams. Faced failure thrice but ended up becoming a topper. Know her inspiring story.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

article-main
Image: Instagram
It takes a lot of dedication, hard work, and perseverance to crack the UPSC exam. Civil services aspirants spend day and night studying for the exam for years. While it may look like a mere career option from the outside UPSC Civil Services is a question of life and death.

Each aspirant gives it their all to make it through the recruitment exam. Some give up their lucrative and stable jobs, others struggle through severe financial hardships to become IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. 

While we often applaud those who come from remote areas with limited resources and make it in the civil services despite cut-throat competition, we often forget the struggle of those who give up on their promising careers to serve the nation. 

One such aspirant was Apala Mishra, an IFS officer who was a practising doctor and left her practice to crack the exam. It took her three years to finally crack the civil services exam but when she did clear the exam, Mishra came out as the highest scorer in the interview round till ever till that year. 

Apala hails from Ghaziabad, her father is a retired Colonel in the army and her brother serves as a Major. Education and academic excellence are always a priority for Mishra. Since school, she has been very serious about her studies.

After 12th, she studies Bachelor's in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Army College. Although, she was always driven by her aspiration to become an IAS officer. Hence, after completing her studies, she began her UPSC preparations. 

She appeared for the UPSC exam in 2018 for the first time but could not clear the preliminary exam too. This did not break her spirit and she appeared again in 2019 but even this year was no good for her. 

Nonetheless, Mishra was driven and determined for the civil services and after a lot of hard work and rigorous studies, she appeared for the UPSC exam again, for the third time, in 2020 and this time she cracked the exam. 

Not only did Apala Mishra crack the UPSC exam but she also secured the top rank with AIR 9. She scored 215 marks out of 275 marks to set a new record. Her dedication and perseverance are an example for millions of people who dream of becoming civil servants one day.

