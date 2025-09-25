Meet woman, who fought against all odds to fulfill her late father's dream, cracked UPSC exam without any coaching in fourth attempt with AIR...

BCCI makes BIG move, files official complaint with ICC match referee Andy Pycroft seeking strict action against...
EDUCATION
Despite facing setbacks, including failing to clear the prelims in her first three attempts (2021, 2022, and 2023), Anjali refused to give up. Read here to know Anjali Sondhiya's inspiring UPSC journey.
Candidates preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, one of India's most difficult and prestigious competitive exams, should know about IFS Anjali Sondhiya, who, despite challenging circumstances, not only cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination through self-study and became an officer. She also fulfilled her father's dream by becoming the state topper.
Anjali Sondhiya, a native of Chanderpura village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, has become an inspiration for many aspirants preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. Born into a humble farming family, Anjali's life took a hit when her father, Suresh Sondhiya, passed away due to illness. Despite the setback, Anjali's determination to fulfill her father's dream of becoming an officer only grew stronger. Her father had always envisioned a bright future for his daughter, and Anjali was resolute in making that dream a reality.
At just 15 years old, Anjali's family arranged her engagement, following a common practice in her community. However, her mother stood firmly by her side and broke off the engagement, giving Anjali the freedom to pursue her education. This pivotal moment marked a turning point in Anjali's life, allowing her to focus on her goal of cracking the UPSC examination. Anjali's mother became her rock, providing unwavering support throughout her journey.
After completing her intermediate education in 2016, Anjali began preparing for the UPSC examination through self-study, leveraging online resources and NCERT books. Despite facing setbacks, including failing to clear the prelims in her first three attempts (2021, 2022, and 2023), Anjali refused to give up. She learned from her mistakes, adjusted her strategy, and maintained her confidence. For her fourth attempt, Anjali focused on NCERT books and notes, which ultimately led to her success.
Anjali's hard work and determination paid off when she secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 9 in the UPSC IFS examination 2024. Not only did she crack the exam, but she also became the state topper, fulfilling her father's dream. Anjali's selection for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) marked the culmination of her years-long effort. Her success is a testament to the power of self-study, dedication, and unwavering support.
Inspiring Others
Anjali's story serves as an inspiration for countless young aspirants, particularly girls from rural areas.