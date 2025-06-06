UPSC is one of the toughest examinations in the world. Its preparation requires days of struggles and many sleepless nights. However this Miss India finalist, walked out from her fashionable life and entered the world of civil services by cracking the UPSC examination in her first attempt.

UPSC is one of the toughest examinations in the world. Its preparation requires days of struggles and many sleepless nights. However this Miss India finalist, walked out from her fashionable life and entered the world of civil services by cracking the UPSC examination in her first attempt. Aishwarya Sheoran, a model from Rajasthan saw a dream to become an IFS officer and achieved it in her first attempt without any coaching classes. She left her career in the fashion industry and chose a path to serve the nation.

Who is Aishwarya Sheoran?

Aishwarya Sheoran is a perfect example of beauty with brains. A class topper to becoming the Miss India finalist, Aishwarya got it all. Aishwarya was born in 1997 in Churu city of Rajasthan. She did her schooling from Delhi's Sanskriti school, pursued graduation in Economics honours from well-renowned Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

During college, she started taking interest in modelling. She won the title of Miss Clean and Clear Face in 2014, and later in 2016, she became the Miss India finalist. Her mother wished her to be a model and named her after bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. She has also expressed how her modelling career gave her many life lessons that has helped her to achieve her dreams.

Despite these achievements, and with 'Dil maange more' ideology, Aishwarya went on to change her career path. She was selected for India's top business school Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. But taking inspiration from his father to serve the country, she dedicated one year top prepare for the UPSC CSE examinations. Her father is Colonel Ajay Kumar, commanding officer of the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion.

Scoring all in rank (AIR) 93 in the UPSC examinations, Aishwarya opted for Indian Foreign Services. IFS was her priority and now serves as a senior officer in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

For UPSC aspirants, she has become a role model. Her success story reflects how dedication, hard work and consistency can help achieve big things in life, be it a fashion model career or becoming an IFS officer.