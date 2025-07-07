Meet ICAI CA 2025 topper Rajan Kabra who secured AIR 1 again, he is from...

Ghaziabad's Disha Ashish Gokhru has secured all-India rank 1 with 513 out of 600 or 85.50 per cent marks in the CA Inter exam.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May exam on July 6. Students can access the results on official websites icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org. Rajan Kabra from Mumbai has emerged as the topper of the ICAI CA 2025 examination 86 per cent marks, whereas, Nishtha Bothra from Kolkata who secured rank 2 with 83.83 per cent marks, Manav Rakesh Shah from Mumbai got AIR 3 with 82.17 per cent marks.



In 2022, Rajan Kabra topped the CA Intermediate exams in May, securing the first rank with a score of 378 out of 400 in CA Foundation (July 2021).

Ghaziabad's Disha Ashish Gokhru has secured all India rank 1 with 513 out of 600 or 85.50 per cent marks in the CA Inter exam. Devidan Yash Sandeep from Maharashtra's Aurangabad secured AIR 2 with 503 or 83.83 per cent marks. Two candidates – Yamish Jain from Jaipur and Nilay Dangi from Udaipur – have secured the third rank in the Inter exam with 502 or 83.67 per cent marks.

ICAI May Result 2025: Foundation toppers

AIR 1: Vrinda Agarwal, 362 marks, 90.5%

AIR 2: Yadnesh Rajnesh Narkar, 359 marks, 89.75%

AIR 3: Shardul Shekar Vichare, 358 marks, 89.5%

The above marks are out of 400.

14,979 out of the 66,943 candidates who took Group I of the CA Final May 2025 exam passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 22.38%. For Group II, 46,173 candidates took the exam, and 12,204 cleared it, resulting a pass rate of 26.43%. Among those who appeared for both groups, 29,286 candidates sat for the exams, and 5,490 passed, leading to a pass percentage of 18.75%.