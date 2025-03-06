The CA Intermediate results saw impressive performances, with Deepanshi Agarwal securing AIR 1 with 86.83% marks.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the result of the ICAI CA January exam 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Candidates can check their scores on the official ICAI websites --icai.org and icai.nic.in -- by entering their registration number and date of birth. With a remarkable 521 out of 600 scores, Deepanshi Agarwal of Hyderabad cleared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate exam and earned the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1). In a recent interview, she highlighted the techniques that helped her cope with exam stress and gave credit to her parents for her accomplishment.

The second topper of the ICAI CA 2025 exam is Vijayawada's Thota Somanandh Seshadri Naidu. He has secured 516 or 86 per cent marks. Whereas, the third topper is Sarthak Agarwal, who is from Hathras. He has scored 515 or 85.83 per cent marks.

As per the press release by ICAI, 1,08,187 candidates appeared for the CA Inter exam in group 1, of whom 15,332 have passed. The pass percentage in this group is 14.17 per cent.