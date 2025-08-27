Meet woman, IIT Roorkee graduate, who left 22 lakh job, later cleared UPSC exam in her fourth attempt wih AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman, who cleared jEE exam, studied in IIT Roorkee, got placed with 22 lakh package, but her determination led to achieve her dream of civil services.

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Ankita Pawar, who cleared jEE exam, studied in IIT Roorkee, got placed with 22 lakh package, but her determination led her to achieve her dream of civil services.

Meet IAS Ankita Panwar

Ankita Panwar hails from Gosain village in Jind district in Haryana. She is from humble background, who lived in a village. She completed her schooling from Chandigarh and scored 97.6 per cent. She cleared JEE Advance and pursued degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee. She also managed to secure a package of 22 lakh in her college placement. She worked in corporate for two years. However, she was ore interested in UPSC exam and civil services.

I AS Ankita Pawar UPSC Journey

Ankita Pawar started preparing for UPSC and gave first attempt but was not able to clear it. Bu she did not lose hope and again started her preparations, In 2020, she gave UPSC exam for the second time and secured the 321st rank. However, she was not satisfied by her performance. She again gave third and fourth attempt. In her fourth attempt in 2022, she cracked the UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank of 28 and became an IAS officer.

IAS Ankita Pawar Husband

IAS Ankita Pawar is married to IPS Ayush Yadav. Ayush Yadav is a native of Thathwadi village near Narnaul district. He was just 8 when his father passed away, and was raised by mother alone. He did his engineering in Electronics Communication from NIT Kurushetkra. Like Ankita, he was also passionate about civil services, and cleared Haryana PCS examination in 2019 and worked in the Excise and Taxation Department. Then, he secured AIR 550 in UPSC 2020. He achieved an impressive 430th rank in 2021, to become an IPS officer.