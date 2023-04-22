Meet IAS Vishal Kumar; IIT Kanpur alumni, son of factory worker who cracked UPSC despite financial issues

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

UPSC Prelims 2023 are schedule to take place in May as a result; many aspirants are giving their heart and soul for preparation. Candidates with ambition often draw motivation from the accomplishments of IAS and IPS officers. As millions of people prepare to sit the UPSC Civil Services Exam, one such story has come to light. The life story of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district resident, IAS Vishal Kumar is inspiring. IAS Vishal was able to get 484-AIR in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 despite his family's dire financial status.

Who is IAS Vishal Kumar?

Vishal Kumar is a native of a small village in the Muzaffarpur area of Bihar. Vishal's financial condition worsened after his father, a daily wage worker, passed away in 2008. His mother Reena Devi began raising goats and buffaloes in order to make ends meet. Vishal's father Bikau Prasad used to reassure his son that education would help him grow into a strong man.

In the end, Vishal fulfilled his father's desire despite the fact that he passed away. In 2011, Vishal aced first in the matriculation exam. After that, he was accepted into IIT Kanpur. Vishal obtained employment at Reliance after graduating from college. Gauri Shankar, Vishal's teacher, claimed that IAS Vishal excelled in the classroom since young age. But once his father passed away, he began to work harder and eventually attained this position.

IAS Vishal Kumar gives his success credit to his teacher

Vishal credits his family and his teacher Gauri Shankar Prasad all the credit for his success. Vishal claims that his teacher Gauri Shankar has been a great assistance to him.

