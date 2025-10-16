Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS officer but left after few months due to…

During his preparation, Vardhan appeared for 35 different government exams — including Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL — but failed to clear any of them. Even after facing repeated disappointments, he never lost hope.

Becoming an IAS officer is no mean feat as clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) demands years of dedication, perseverance and determination. Among the many inspiring stories of success stands that of IAS Vijay Vardhan — a true example of grit and resilience.

Vijay Vardhan, who belongs to Haryana’s Sirsa district, completed his degree in Electronics Engineering before moving to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC examination. Like many aspirants, his journey was marked by failures and setbacks, but what set him apart was his unwavering determination to persevere despite the odds.

During his preparation, Vardhan appeared for 35 different government exams — including Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL — but failed to clear any of them. Even after facing repeated disappointments, he never lost hope. His first attempt at the UPSC exam in 2014 failed, yet he persevered with unwavering focus.

Finally, after multiple attempts, his persistence paid off when he cleared the UPSC exam in 2018. He secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 104 and became an IPS officer. However, not fully satisfied, he decided to aim higher and appear for the exam once again. In the 2020 Civil Services Examination, Vardhan achieved an AIR of 288, fulfilling his ultimate dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Vijay Vardhan’s journey from repeated failures to achieving one of India’s most prestigious positions is a powerful reminder that success is not about never falling, but about rising every single time. His story continues to inspire countless UPSC aspirants to stay determined and believe in themselves, no matter how many setbacks they face.