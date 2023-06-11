Meet IAS Veer Pratap Raghav, farmer's son who took loan for UPSC preparation and walked 5 km to school; bagged AIR 92 | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The only people who succeed in their endeavours are those who never let their failures define them. Veer Pratap Singh Raghav, an IAS official, has demonstrated that talent is independent of wealth. In Tamil Nadu, IAS Veer Pratap Singh Raghav holds the position of Assistant Collector.

Raghav had a difficult upbringing due to his severe economic status. Raghav was steadfast and unwavering in his pursuit of his ambition despite the obstacles in his way. Veer Pratap Singh Raghav achieved AIR 92 in the UPSC examinations as a result of his diligence.

Who is Veer Pratap Singh Raghav?

Veer Pratap Singh Raghav, a native of the Uttar Pradesh hamlet of Dalpatpur, passed the UPSC Civil Services test on his third try and made history by earning the 92nd position. Arya Samaj School in Karaura served as Veer Pratap's primary school, while Surajbhan Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Shikarpur served as his secondary school from sixth grade on.

Veer Pratap had a five-kilometer walk to go to his primary school from his home. In order to study, he used to commute 10 km every day. He used to pass through the river when there wasn't a bridge in the village. Aligarh Muslim University is where Veer Pratap earned his B.Tech. in mechanical engineering in 2015.

Raghav, an engineer by training, received the second-highest mark in philosophy in the main examination. In philosophy, he earned 306 out of 500 points. For the IAS test, he selected philosophy as an elective subject, according to Times Now.

Took money a loan to prepare for UPSC

Veer Pratap Singh Raghav, the son of a farmer, had experienced poverty since he was a little boy, yet his desire to learn led him to become an IAS. The older brother of Veer Pratap also aspired to work in the IAS, but due to financial issues, he decided to serve in CRPF.

Satish Raghav, the father of Raghav, is a small-scale farmer who lives in the Bulandshahr hamlet of Dalpatpur. Previously, all of his wages went into providing food and liquids for his family. Following this, the father borrowed money at interest to prepare his son Veer Pratap for the UPSC.

Veer Pratap took the test in both 2016 and 2017, however, he was unsuccessful. He was undoubtedly disappointed by the outcome, but he maintained his calm. Finally, in 2019, his unwavering perseverance led to his achievement.