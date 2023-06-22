Meet IAS Varun Baranwal, used to work as cycle mechanic, left MNC job for UPSC, secured AIR 32 | Photo: Zee Media Burea (Image for representation)

Whether they are rich or not, UPSC aspriants from all backgrounds put a lot of effort into passing the UPSC test, one of India's toughest examinations and interviews. After years of diligent preparation, millions of candidates finally sit for the examinations each year, but only a select few are ultimately chosen. Only a strategic mix of diligence, direction, and determination may aid UPSC applicants in passing the IAS test.

These candidates look up to people who have passed these tests and have continued on to get respectable careers in addition to hard work and devotion. Varun Baranwal, who made the decision to drop out of school after losing his father at an early age, has an incredible path.

However, he had few supporters who were able to assist him fulfil his IAS officer ambition. Baranwal, who viewed his poverty as a lesson, finished the UPSC IAS 2016 test in 32nd place and was appointed an IAS officer.

Who is IAS Varun Baranwal?

IAS official Varun Baranwal, who comes from the tiny Maharashtra village of Boisar in the Palghar district, had always wanted to be a doctor. The father of Varun worked as a bicycle mechanic and had a small bicycle repair business. His father put a lot of effort into making sure his kids had a solid education.

The sole source of income for Varun's family was his father's bike repair business. After his father passed away, Varun made the decision to operate the business and care for his family. In spite of all, Varun Baranwal had achieved academic excellence in the 10th exam.

Later, Varun's mother assumed control of the store and instructed him to complete his education. He needed a sizable sum of money, which he lacked, in order to enrol in class 11. Thankfully, though, the doctor who had treated his father made the decision to support his education and set gave Rs 10,000 right away.

Varun chose to pursue his interest after completing his education, so he enrolled in medical school. However, the cost of a medical degree was expensive, so he decided to focus on engineering instead. Varun was accepted into MIT College Pune and put up a lot of effort during the initial term of his engineering career to secure a scholarship from the school. He was able to finish his engineering coursework with the aid of a school scholarship.

He secured employment at a MNC after earning his engineering degree. Varun's family encouraged him to stay at his MNC job, but he preferred to pursue a career in government service. He received support from NGOs who gave him materials to read in order to study for the exam. He was able to pass the exam and was appointed an IAS officer thanks to everyone's assistance.