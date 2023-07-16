Headlines

Education

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, law graduate who studied 12 hours daily to crack UPSC; secured AIR 8 without coaching

The success story of IAS Vandana Singh Chauhan demonstrated through her appointment as an IAS official that if you work hard you can achieve any goal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

Candidates for the UPSC invest several years in order to get the desired job in administration, such as IAS, IPS, and more. Candidates for the UPSC proceed towards the interview after passing one of the most challenging exams in India. Success stories from the UPSC show how perseverance always pays off.

Vandana Singh Chauhan's success story is equally inspiring as that of many others. To further her education, Vandana Singh Chauhan had to rebel against her family. She demonstrated through her appointment as an IAS official that if you work hard you can achieve any goal.

Who is Vandana Singh Chauhan?

Vandana Singh Chauhan was a resident of the Haryana hamlet of Nasrullagarh, where there was no suitable school. Her father sent her brother to study overseas because of this. Vandana expressed her intention to study after observing this. Following this, Vandana was accepted into a Moradabad Gurukul.

READ | IIT Delhi signs MoU for campus in Abu Dhabi, to offer courses from January 2024

From family members, Vandana and her father experienced a great deal of backlash. Following her 12th grade year, Vandana began studying for the UPSC test while residing at home. She took her aspiration to work as an IAS official extremely seriously.

Vandana Singh used to spend 12 to 14 hours every day studying, as per media reports. Vandana Singh earned her graduation in Sanskrit (Hons) from Kanya Gurukul, Bhiwani, and then, went on to pursue her LL.B. from BR Ambedkar University, Agra, but she was forced to do her coursework online owing to a lack of family support.

Vandana's brother was at her side and offered support throughout this time. In the 2012 UPSC Exam administered in Hindi, Vandana Singh Chauhan received the AIR 8.

She then became an inspiration to many rural girls who were unable to attend English-medium schools. Vandana is now serving as the Almora district's District Manager (DM). Last year, to recognise her appointment as the DM, she was given the guard of honour at the collectorate. She is renowned for making decisions quickly and acting without delay, making her one of the most active public servants our country has ever known.

 

