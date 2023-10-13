Headlines

Education

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, Law graduate who cracked UPSC with Hindi medium, secured AIR...

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan who cracked the UPSC exam with Hindi medium and secured top rank.

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

UPSC conducts the most challenging recruitment exam. Passing the UPSC CSE guarantees a job at the post of an IAS, IPS, or IFS. Aspirants spend years in preparation for the civil services. Those who crack the UPSC exam become examples for many.

IAS Vandana Chauhan is an inspiration to many and her journey of clearing the UPSC exam is an example. She fought against all odds and cracked the world's toughest exam to set an example. 

On the news of her going away from home to study, Vandana's relatives opposed her and her parents. But she did not stop and went to a better school, away from home to opt for a quality education. 

After Class 12, Vandana began her preparations to become an IAS officer. She used to study 12 to 14 hours a day. Meanwhile, she was also studying Sanskrit (Hons) from Kanya Gurukul, Bhiwani for graduation. After graduation, she went on to study LLB from BR Ambedkar University, Agra. 

Vadana was always supported by her brother and in 2012, Vandana cracked the UPSC exam in Hindi medium with an AIR 8.  She then became an inspiration to many rural girls who were unable to attend English-medium schools. Vandana now serves as the Almora district's District Manager (DM). 

