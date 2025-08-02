Twitter
EDUCATION

Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...

Met IAS Vaishali Sigh, a law students from Faridabad, who cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Vaishali Sigh, a law students from Faridabad, who cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt.

Meet IAS Vaishali Singh

IAS Vaishali Singh hails from Faridabad, Haryana. Her parents are lawyers at the Faridabad District Court. She completed her schooling from her hometown, and then pursued a five-year integrate BA-LLB course from National Law University, Delhi. After graduating, she got a high-paying job in a reputed law firm. Earlier, she also interne for multiple firms during her college. She was onto pursue a successful legal career. However, she was unsatisfied with her legal career, she wanted to achieve something better. She started tilting towards civil services to particularly help unprivileged children. 

IAS Vaishali Singh UPSC Journey

Vaishali Singh started her full-fledged preparation for UPSC exam, one of the toughest examinations in India. In 2017, she appeared for her first attempt, but did not cleared exam as she was not prepared well, She studied for only three months before prelims. However, she did not lose hope. She planned her preparation more strategically. In her second attempt in 2018, Vaishali finally cleared the UPSC exam, securing AIR 8. She used to study for 10 hours a day. However, Vaishali reveals that her backup plan was running an NGO for underprivileged student. 

