Both brothers graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, with Utkarsh completing his B.Tech in Computer Science. Check here to know more about him.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 09:44 AM IST

Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but across the world. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in their first attempt. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. However, today, in this article we will tell you about IAS Utkarsh Yadav, whose elder brother became Devendra Yadav cracked UPSC exam in 2016 and is now serving as District Collector of Dausa, Rajasthan.

Who is IAS Utkarsh Yadav?

Utkkarsh Yadav, a young aspirant from Hamindpur village in Rajasthan's Alwar district, has made his family and community proud by securing the 32nd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. This remarkable achievement is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Utkkarsh's success story is an inspiration to many, especially since his elder brother, Devendra Yadav, is a 2016 batch IAS officer and currently serves as the District Collector of Dausa in Rajasthan.

What inspired Utkarsh Yadav to become an IAS

Utkarsh, inspired by his brother's achievement, followed in his footsteps and pursued his dream of becoming an IAS officer. Both brothers graduated from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, with Utkarsh completing his B.Tech in Computer Science.

IAS Utkarsh's journey to success

Utkarsh's path to success was not without its challenges. He faced two setbacks in his previous attempts at the UPSC exam, failing to clear the mains in his first attempt and missing out on the final list after reaching the interview stage in his second attempt. However, he persevered and worked tirelessly towards his goal. In his third attempt, Utkarsh's hard work paid off, and he secured an All India Rank of 32 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

Preparation Strategy

His preparation strategy involved studying for 8-9 hours on regular days, increasing to 10-12 hours a day in the final couple of months leading close to the exam. He chose Anthropology as his optional subject, which proved instrumental in his success. Utkarsh's disciplined approach and ability to learn from failure were key factors in his achievement.

The Yadav brothers' achievement is reminiscent of other successful sibling duos, such as the Dabi sisters, Tina and Riya, who are also IAS officers serving in the Rajasthan cadre. Utkarsh's success has brought immense joy to his family and community, with celebrations erupting in the Dausa collectorate as soon as the news spread.

