Meet IAS Tushar Sumera who scored 36 in Maths, 38 in Science, 35 in English

Education

Meet IAS Tushar Sumera who scored 36 in Maths, 38 in Science, 35 in English

Tushar Sumera cleared UPSC in 2012. IAS Awanish Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, last year shared Tushar Sumera's Class 10 marksheet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

The story of Tushar Sumera is inspirational. He is an IAS officer of the 2012 batch. He is currently the collector and district magistrate of Gujarat's Bharuch. His story went viral last year with his Class 10 marksheet. He barely scored passing marks in English, Maths and Science but managed to crack one of the toughest exams in the world.

Tushar Sumera cleared UPSC in 2012. IAS Awanish Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, last year shared Tushar Sumera's Class 10 marksheet. The latter scored 35 marks in English, 36 marks in Mathematics and just 38 in Science. 33 is the passing cut-off in India.

Despite initially being a below-average student, he passed UPSC.

The marksheet was shared on Twitter by Shailesh Sagpariya who had obtained the document from Sumera himself.

Sumera later told TOI that Sagpariya knew him and he would motivate students using his example.

"Out of 100, he got only 35 in English and 36 in Maths. Not only in the entire village but also at his school, he was told that he can't do anything," the senior officer wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Sumera later thanked his senior officer.

Tushar Sumera worked as a teacher after graduating in Arts. He cracked UPSC in 2012.

He learnt English and Mathematics by self-study.

