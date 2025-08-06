Twitter
EDUCATION

Meet IAS Tushar Singla's beautiful wife, popular IPS officer, who left medical career, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., she is from...

Tushar Singla, is an IAS officer of the 2015 batch. He hails from Barnala, Punjab. He is married to Navjot Simi, and the couple have a child together. They both are an inspiration for all the UPSC aspirants, as they have achieved their dreams with lots of hard work. Who is Navjot Simi?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS-IPS power couple, IAS Tushar Singla and IPS Navjot Simi, who married wach otherin 2020. They both are an inspiration for all the UPSC aspirants, as they have achieved their dreams with lots of hard work. 

Meet Tushar Singla

Tushar Singla, is an IAS officer of the 2015 batch. He hails from Barnala, Punjab. He did his B.Tech from IIT Delhi in electrical engineering. Later, he pursued Post-Graduation in Public Administration from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He appeared for his first attempt in UPSC CSE 2013, and cleared prelims and wrote mains, but failed to get selected in the final list. In his second attempt, He cracked UPSC CSE 2014 with AIR 86 and got selected for IAS. He is married to Navjot Simi, and the couple have a child together. They got married in Tushar Singla's office at Uluberia, West Bengal in 2020 where he was posted as SDO. Who is his wife Navjot Simi, an IPS officer, extremely popular on Instagram, with 1.1 million followers.

Meet Navjot Simi

Navjot Simi was born on December 21, 1987 in Punjab's Gurdaspur. Her father Hans Raj serves as a branch manager of the local branch of the Union Bank, and her mother is a homemaker. After completing her schooling, she pursues a BDS degree from  Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute, Ludhiana. However, she was determined to become a civil servant and  decided to pursue UPS exam. She started her preparation and got enrolled in a coaching based in New Delhi. After preparing for few months, she appeared for the exam in 2017, but failed to clear it. She did not lose hope and reappeared in 2018. Finally she secured an All India Rank (AIR) 735 in the UPSC CSE exam. After training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, She is currently posted as posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Patna, Bihar. 

