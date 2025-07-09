Meet IAS Tripti Kalhans, DU grad who cleared UPSC exam in fifth attempt, secured AIR..., she is from...

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Tripti Kalhans, who cracked UPSC exam in her fifth attempt, after failing in her first four attempt.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Tripti Kalhans, who cracked UPSC exam in her fifth and second-last attempt. She secured All India rank 199 in UPSC CSE 2023. She is the best example of 'Those who make an effort never lose.' She failed to even crack prelims in her first three attempts to finally becoming an IAS.

Meet Tripti Kalhans

Tripti Kalhans hails from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her early education from Fatima School. She has always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer during her school days. Later, she pursued Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree from Kamala Nehru College, Delhi University in 2017. After completing her graduation, Tripti Kalhans started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services examinations. She opted for self-study instead of any coaching institution.

Her UPSC Journey

In her first three attempts, she was not able to even pass the UPSC Prelims exam. This took a major toll on her mental health. She started to feel depressed and lose her confidence. She felt lost as she had no guidance, and started to doubt herself. She also faced family pressure for not even clearing the prelims exam.However, Tripti Kalhans wanted to become an IAS officer, and did not even think of any other backup option than UPSC.

Tripti Kalhans reappeared for her fourth attempt. However, she again failed in her 4th attempt. This time, she decided to take a break, from the UPSC preparations in 2022, which was much needed. After her break, she learned about what was actually missing in her preparations. She also got a little mental peace, which worked in her favour. She decided to change her optional subject from Public administration to Anthropology. Finally, she cracked UPSC CSE 2023 with All India Rank 199 in her fifth and second-last attempt.