Tina Dabi who topped the UPSC exam in 2016 is one of India’s most well-known IAS officers. Her success has inspired many aspirants across the country. However behind Tina’s achievement is the support of her mother Himali Dabi who also cleared the UPSC exam and served as an officer in the Indian Engineering Services (IES).

Himali was a top student at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (NIT) Bhopal and after clearing the UPSC exam she joined IES. But when Tina decided to prepare for UPSC Himali made a big decision. She resigned from her job to help her daughter achieve her dream. She supported Tina throughout the tough preparation journey understanding the challenges from her own experience.

In an interview Himali said "Preparing for this exam is not easy. It’s extremely challenging." Despite her own successful career Himali chose to step back and focus on her daughter’s future.

Today Tina Dabi is serving as the District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Her mother’s sacrifice and dedication played a big role in Tina’s journey to success. Himali Dabi’s decision to resign from her prestigious job to support Tina is a reminder of the importance of family and the power of selfless support in achieving dreams.

