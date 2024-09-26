Meet IAS Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD degree, cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shloka Mehta or Radhika Merchant? Which bahu of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is more richer? Check out here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Good news for these workers, ahead of festive season, Centre increases...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shloka Mehta or Radhika Merchant? Which bahu of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is more richer? Check out here

Shloka Mehta or Radhika Merchant? Which bahu of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is more richer? Check out here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD degree, cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...

In 2015, Artika Shukla earned an impressive All India rank of 4 in one of the toughest examinations globally.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

Meet IAS Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD degree, cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The realm of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) is populated by remarkable role models, and one such individual is Tina Dabi, who achieved the top rank in the UPSC Exam. Another inspiring figure in this narrative is her friend Artika Shukla, who also has a commendable journey worth sharing.

In 2015, Artika Shukla earned an impressive All India rank of 4 in one of the toughest examinations globally. Originally from Varanasi, she is a qualified medical doctor who made the bold decision to abandon her MD studies to pursue a career as an IAS officer.

Artika crossed paths with her husband, Jasmit Singh, in the same year; he secured the third rank in the IAS exams. Their meeting occurred at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, and they married in 2017, with Tina Dabi in attendance at their wedding.

Inspired by her brother, Utkarsha Shukla, who successfully passed the UPSC civil services exam in 2012, Artika set her sights on becoming an IAS officer. He works in the Indian Railway Transport Service and provided her with invaluable advice on preparing for the exam.

Artika began her preparation in 2014 and succeeded the following year without any formal coaching, relying solely on her brother’s notes for guidance.

Her academic background includes completing an MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, and she had previously attended St. John’s School in Varanasi. Her father, Brajesh Shukla, served as a secretary at the IMA.

While Artika's story is inspiring in its own right, Tina Dabi's journey mirrors that of her friend; she is currently serving in Rajasthan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian man, who started his business by Rs 5 lakh loan, now owns company worth Rs 150000000, he is...

Meet Indian man, who started his business by Rs 5 lakh loan, now owns company worth Rs 150000000, he is...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

'Thunder thighs was cute': Raveena Tandon gets candid in old interview

'Thunder thighs was cute': Raveena Tandon gets candid in old interview

MORE

MOST VIEWED

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement