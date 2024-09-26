Meet IAS Tina Dabi's friend who quit her MD degree, cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...

The realm of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) is populated by remarkable role models, and one such individual is Tina Dabi, who achieved the top rank in the UPSC Exam. Another inspiring figure in this narrative is her friend Artika Shukla, who also has a commendable journey worth sharing.

In 2015, Artika Shukla earned an impressive All India rank of 4 in one of the toughest examinations globally. Originally from Varanasi, she is a qualified medical doctor who made the bold decision to abandon her MD studies to pursue a career as an IAS officer.

Artika crossed paths with her husband, Jasmit Singh, in the same year; he secured the third rank in the IAS exams. Their meeting occurred at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, and they married in 2017, with Tina Dabi in attendance at their wedding.

Inspired by her brother, Utkarsha Shukla, who successfully passed the UPSC civil services exam in 2012, Artika set her sights on becoming an IAS officer. He works in the Indian Railway Transport Service and provided her with invaluable advice on preparing for the exam.

Artika began her preparation in 2014 and succeeded the following year without any formal coaching, relying solely on her brother’s notes for guidance.

Her academic background includes completing an MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, and she had previously attended St. John’s School in Varanasi. Her father, Brajesh Shukla, served as a secretary at the IMA.

While Artika's story is inspiring in its own right, Tina Dabi's journey mirrors that of her friend; she is currently serving in Rajasthan.