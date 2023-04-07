Meet IAS Tejasvi Rana, IIT Kanpur alumni who secured AIR 12 without coaching; here's how she prepared for UPSC | Photo: Instagram

One can pass the UPSC exam, one of the hardest in India, with diligence and determination. The UPSC Prelims 2023, which are scheduled to take place in May, are currently being prepared for by millions of Indian aspirants. Let's look back to the success of an IAS officer who not only passed the UPSC but also received an excellent AIR.

Tejasvi took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2015; she passed the preliminary examination but failed the main examination. She was successful on her second try, earning an AIR 12.

Who is IAS Tejasvi Rana?

Tejasvi Rana is a native of Kurukshetra, which is in the state of Haryana. She has always wanted to study engineering, so after intermediate she registered for the JEE test. Following that, she attended IIT Kanpur, where she developed a stronger interest in the UPSC and made the decision to take test. Tejasvi Rana, an IAS official, is based in Kalimpong, West Bengal, and is wed to IPS officer Abhishek Gupta.

IAS Tejasvi Rana’s strategy for UPSC Prelims

Tejasvi began by carefully reviewing the UPSC syllabus before gathering NCERT textbooks from classes 6 through 12 to cover the basics. She improved her foundation by thoroughly reading these books. She then took the basic books and carefully considered the optional subject. By doing as much daily study as she could, she improved her schedule and took brief notes.

READ | Meet IAS Preeti Hooda, daughter of DTC bus driver who cleared UPSC exam; know her unique preparation strategy

In the meantime, she practised writing answers to questions and evaluated her prep work by taking mock exams. With the aid of the internet, she self-prepared by creating her own notes and working towards her objective.

Advice for ambitious UPSC candidate

Tejasvi asserts that in order to succeed in the UPSC, one must put in significant effort and show dedication. Candidates should use better resources to prepare for the right path and periodically evaluate their progress. This will reveal your precise position, allowing you to make the necessary corrections and try again in a more effective manner. Tejasvi advises trying patiently and avoiding panicking over failures.