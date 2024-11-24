Divya’s story began in 1987 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where she was raised in a middle-class household. Her father worked as a nephrologist, while her mother was a programming executive for Doordarshan.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, one of India’s toughest, demands relentless dedication and strategic preparation to clear its three stages: the prelims, mains, and interview. While many candidates rely on coaching centers, some chart their own paths, drawing inspiration from trailblazers who succeed through unconventional methods. One such example is IAS officer Taruni Pandey, whose self-study approach and use of YouTube videos helped her crack the UPSC prelims in just four months—a feat that continues to inspire UPSC aspirants.

Hailing from Chittaranjan, West Bengal, and completing her schooling in Jamtara, Jharkhand, Taruni pursued her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in English literature from IGNOU. From a young age, she dreamed of becoming a doctor, a goal she held onto since class 3. However, her journey took an unexpected turn.

While studying for an MBBS degree, health challenges forced her to abandon her medical studies during her second year. Undeterred, she decided to explore new horizons, eventually setting her sights on the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination.

A pivotal moment in Taruni's life came after the loss of her brother-in-law. Accompanying her sister to various government offices, she observed the significant impact of politicians and bureaucrats on people’s lives. This experience ignited a new ambition: to serve the country as a civil servant and drive meaningful change.

Determined to take the UPSC prelims in 2020, Taruni faced a major hurdle when she contracted COVID-19 just four days before the exam. Despite this setback, she pressed forward, aware that her next attempt in 2021 would be her last due to the age limit for general category candidates.

In 2021, her persistence paid off when she achieved an extraordinary rank of 14 in the UPSC CSE exam—all without enrolling in any coaching programs.

Taruni relied on her own meticulously prepared notes and online resources, particularly YouTube, to ace the exam. With just four months to prepare for the prelims, she devised an efficient study plan, blending textbook knowledge with insights gained from video content.

Her story stands as a testament to resilience and resourcefulness, proving that determination and innovative preparation strategies can help candidates succeed even in the most challenging of circumstances. Taruni Pandey’s journey is a source of inspiration for those aspiring to clear the UPSC against all odds.