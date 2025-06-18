She completed her education at Kendriya Vidyalaya and later pursued a law degree from the Indian Law Society's Law College in Pune.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Union Civil Services Exam, one of the most competitive exams in the country. However, only a handful of them actually achieve their dreams and become government officials. One such inspiring story is of IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked the UPSC CSE without any coaching, relying solely on self-study.

Tapasya Parihar, an officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre of the 2018 batch IAS, secured All India Rank (AIR) 23 in her second attempt at the UPSC civil services exam in 2017. Her journey, however, was full of hurdles and challenges, as she was unable to clear the preliminary stage during her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

IAS Tapasya Pahrihar's educational qualification

Tapasya hail from Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her education at Kendriya Vidyalaya and later pursued a law degree from the Indian Law Society's Law College in Pune. Following this, she decided to take on the UPSC exam. She enrolled in coaching classes but faced initial failures. However, this did not diminish her determination, for her second attempt Tapasya decided to prepare on her own thus she left coaching and she ultimately achieved phenomenal success.

IAS Tapasya Parihar's family background

IAS Tapasya's father, Vishwas Parihar, is a farmer, and according to media reports, her grandmother held the position of president of the Narsinghpur District Panchayat.

Who is IAS Tapasya's husband?

She is married to Garvit Gangwar, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. The couple's first encounter was during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Initially assigned to the Tamil Nadu cadre, Tapasya later transferred to the Madhya Pradesh cadre to be with her husband after their marriage.

Where is IAS Tapasya Parihar currently posted?

According to her LinkedIn perofile, IAS Tapasya Parihar is currently posted in Chhatarpur, Madhya Paradesh.